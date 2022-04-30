English
    Buy Syngene International; target of Rs 730: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct is bullish on Syngene International has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 730 in its research report dated April 29, 2022.

    April 30, 2022 / 12:23 PM IST
     
     
    ICICI Direct's research report on Syngene International


    Syngene is a contract research, development and manufacturing organisation catering mainly to global innovator pharma\chemical companies offering integrated scientific services from early discovery to commercial supply. Syngene serves these players, which outsource some or substantial part of their business in the product development life cycle and operates via full time equipment (FTE) and fee for services (FFS) models • Revenue breakup: Discovery services: FTE engagements with high renewability; Dedicated services: Long-term strategic alliances that last usually five years or more, Development and manufacturing: FFS engagements, which increase in volume/scale over time.


    Outlook


    While this bodes well for future, it will also have implications on the margins and return ratios in the short to medium term. Maintain BUY. We value Syngene at Rs 730 i.e. 25x FY24E EV/EBITDA.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    first published: Apr 30, 2022 12:23 pm
