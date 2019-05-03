Buy Syngene International; target of Rs 700: Globe Capital Market

Globe Capital Market's report on Syngene International

Syngene International Limited (Syngene) is among the world’s leading Contract Research Organisations (CROs), providing integrated discovery and development services for novel molecules across multiple platforms, including small molecules, large molecules, antibody drug conjugates and oligonucleotides. It caters to global pharma companies as well as industry leaders in segments such as biotechnology, nutrition, animal health, consumer goods and specialty chemicals.

Outlook

At the current price of Rs 605, the stock is trading at ttm P/E multiple of 36.6x. Hence, we recommend ‘BUY’ for the target price of Rs. 700 for 12 months perspective.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.