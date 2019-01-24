Buy Syngene International; target of Rs 675: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Syngene International

Syngene’s Q3FY19 results were a mixed bag. While revenues and net profit were above I-direct estimates, EBITDA margins were lower than our estimates mainly due to lower gross margins Revenues grew 20.5% YoY to Rs 467.1 crore (I-direct estimate: Rs 431 crore) mainly on the back of traction in 1) accelerating growth in Discovery Services and Biologics businesses, 2) scientist ramp-up and 2) favourable currency movement (6% YoY). EBITDA margins contracted 251 bps to 30% YoY (I-direct estimate: 32.1%) due to lower gross margins (69.5% vs. 72.5% in Q3FY18) Net profit grew 5.7% YoY to Rs 86.7 crore (I-direct estimate of Rs 83.3 crore). Delta vis-à-vis EBITDA was due to higher interest and tax rate.

Outlook

We roll over to FY21E. Accordingly, we arrive at our new target price of Rs 675 based on ~35x FY21 EPS of Rs 19.3.

