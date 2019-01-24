App
Last Updated : Jan 24, 2019 04:20 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Syngene International; target of Rs 675: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct recommended is bullish on Syngene International has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 675 in its research report dated January 24, 2019.

ICICI Direct's research report on Syngene International


Syngene’s Q3FY19 results were a mixed bag. While revenues and net profit were above I-direct estimates, EBITDA margins were lower than our estimates mainly due to lower gross margins Revenues grew 20.5% YoY to Rs 467.1 crore (I-direct estimate: Rs 431 crore) mainly on the back of traction in 1) accelerating growth in Discovery Services and Biologics businesses, 2) scientist ramp-up and 2) favourable currency movement (6% YoY). EBITDA margins contracted 251 bps to 30% YoY (I-direct estimate: 32.1%) due to lower gross margins (69.5% vs. 72.5% in Q3FY18) Net profit grew 5.7% YoY to Rs 86.7 crore (I-direct estimate of Rs 83.3 crore). Delta vis-à-vis EBITDA was due to higher interest and tax rate.


Outlook


We roll over to FY21E. Accordingly, we arrive at our new target price of Rs 675 based on ~35x FY21 EPS of Rs 19.3.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jan 24, 2019 01:17 pm

tags #Buy #ICICI Direct #Recommendations #Syngene International

