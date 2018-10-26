App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Oct 26, 2018 03:36 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Syngene International; target of Rs 660: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Syngene International has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 660 in its research report dated October 26, 2018.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

ICICI Direct's research report on Syngene International


Q2FY19 results were a mixed bag. While revenues were in-line, profitability were lower than our estimates mainly due to forex loss and lower gross margins despite currency tailwinds. Revenues grew 25% YoY mainly on the back of traction in 1) Discovery Services and Chemical Development Services, 2) lower base of Q2FY18 (fire incident impact) and 3) ~7% of currency benefit EBITDA margins contracted 359 bps to 30.3% YoY due to forex loss and lower gross margins. Net profit grew mere 1.8% YoY to Rs 78.3 crore on the back of lower operational performance, higher interest cost and depreciation.


Outlook


Overall, the company remains well poised to capture opportunities in the global CRO space on account of strategic outsourcing by global innovators. We have ascribed a target price of Rs 660 based on ~35x FY20 EPS of Rs 18.9.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Oct 26, 2018 03:36 pm

tags #Buy #ICICI Direct #Recommendations #Syngene International

most popular

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

Top MFs that beat volatility to return 20% in 2018, have you invested in any?

Top MFs that beat volatility to return 20% in 2018, have you invested in any?

Hyundai launches all new Santro: Check out prices, features and specifications

Hyundai launches all new Santro: Check out prices, features and specifications

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.