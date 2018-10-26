Buy Syngene International; target of Rs 660: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Syngene International

Q2FY19 results were a mixed bag. While revenues were in-line, profitability were lower than our estimates mainly due to forex loss and lower gross margins despite currency tailwinds. Revenues grew 25% YoY mainly on the back of traction in 1) Discovery Services and Chemical Development Services, 2) lower base of Q2FY18 (fire incident impact) and 3) ~7% of currency benefit EBITDA margins contracted 359 bps to 30.3% YoY due to forex loss and lower gross margins. Net profit grew mere 1.8% YoY to Rs 78.3 crore on the back of lower operational performance, higher interest cost and depreciation.

Outlook

Overall, the company remains well poised to capture opportunities in the global CRO space on account of strategic outsourcing by global innovators. We have ascribed a target price of Rs 660 based on ~35x FY20 EPS of Rs 18.9.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.