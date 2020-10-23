Buy Syngene International; target of Rs 640: Dolat Capital Market

Dolat Capital Market is bullish on Syngene International has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 640 in its research report dated October 22, 2020.
Dolat Capital Market's research report on Syngene International
Syngene reported mixed set of numbers in Q2, where the top-line growth has been healthy at 12% YoY ($ term revenue growth – 10%) led by discovery services and steady traction in dedicated R&D segment. However, EBITDA margins were weak at 28.7% (down 60bps YoY, 170 bps QoQ). Operational expenses from Mangalore API plant along with front loaded costs of employee ESOP plan (to be amortized over a period of time) impacted margins. Company continues to maintain its FY21 revenue guidance of low double digit and flattish PAT implying a stronger 2H (1H – revenue growth was 6%). With operations achieving normalcy in 2Q, management believes that COVID has risen uncertainty in business but do not expect it to act as a major disruptor in the long run. The company remains aggressive on the capex front (~US$463mn already spent & another ~US$87 million earmarked for FY21), attributable to order book visibility.
Outlook
We expect FY21 to be an inflection point for Syngene as capex intensity tapers and newly-added capacities/capabilities ramp up from FY22, driving sharp expansion in return ratios. We value Syngene using DCF (WACC: 10.5%, terminal growth: 5%). Our PT of Rs640 implies 48x/39x FY22/FY23 PE.
