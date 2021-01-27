Buy Syngene International; target of Rs 640: Dolat Capital Market

live bse live

Dolat Capital Market's research report on Syngene International

Syngene reported an in-line 3Q, where the top-line growth has been healthy at 13% YoY ($ term revenue growth – 10%) led by discovery services and steady traction in dedicated R&D segment. EBITDA margins at 28.6% (up 100bps YoY, flat QoQ) were driven by operational efficiencies. Operational expenses from Mangalore API plant dilutes margins by ~2%. Though clinical trials across the globe are witnessing a slowdown due to intermittent lockdowns, company continues to maintain its FY21 revenue guidance of low double digit and flattish PAT. With operations normalized, management believes that COVID has risen uncertainty in business but do not expect it to act as a major disruptor in the long run. Its collaboration with Deerfield Discovery and Development (3DC) in advanced integrated discovery projects highlights and recruitment of ~225 scientists in FY21E highlights the underlying strength in business. The company remains aggressive on the capex front (~US$503mn already spent & another ~US$50mn earmarked), attributable to order book visibility.

Outlook

We value Syngene using DCF (WACC: 10.5%, terminal growth: 5%). Our PT of Rs640 implies 54x/44x FY22/FY23 PE.

