MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMC
  • Samsung
  • Volvo

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMCSamsungVolvo
Webinar :Join an expert panel for a webinar on Smart investments for a secure retirement January 28, 2021. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Buy Syngene International; target of Rs 640: Dolat Capital Market

Dolat Capital Market is bullish on Syngene International has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 640 in its research report dated January 21, 2021.

Broker Research
January 27, 2021 / 03:04 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Dolat Capital Market's research report on Syngene International


Syngene reported an in-line 3Q, where the top-line growth has been healthy at 13% YoY ($ term revenue growth – 10%) led by discovery services and steady traction in dedicated R&D segment. EBITDA margins at 28.6% (up 100bps YoY, flat QoQ) were driven by operational efficiencies. Operational expenses from Mangalore API plant dilutes margins by ~2%. Though clinical trials across the globe are witnessing a slowdown due to intermittent lockdowns, company continues to maintain its FY21 revenue guidance of low double digit and flattish PAT. With operations normalized, management believes that COVID has risen uncertainty in business but do not expect it to act as a major disruptor in the long run. Its collaboration with Deerfield Discovery and Development (3DC) in advanced integrated discovery projects highlights and recruitment of ~225 scientists in FY21E highlights the underlying strength in business. The company remains aggressive on the capex front (~US$503mn already spent & another ~US$50mn earmarked), attributable to order book visibility.



Outlook


We value Syngene using DCF (WACC: 10.5%, terminal growth: 5%). Our PT of Rs640 implies 54x/44x FY22/FY23 PE.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Broker Research
TAGS: #Buy #Dolat Capital Market #Recommendations #Syngene International
first published: Jan 27, 2021 03:04 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | Saudi Arabia to get vaccines from India in a week; lowest single-day tally in Delhi

Coronavirus Essential | Saudi Arabia to get vaccines from India in a week; lowest single-day tally in Delhi

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.