Last Updated : Oct 25, 2020 12:03 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Syngene International; target of Rs 635: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Syngene International recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 635 in its rch report dated October 23, 2020

ICICI Direct's research report on Syngene International


Q2FY21 revenues grew 11.9% YoY to ~Rs 520 crore led by growth in Discovery Services and strong traction in dedicated R&D centres. EBITDA margins remained flat YoY at 30% with better gross margins due to a change in product mix being offset by higher employee expenses owing to recruitment for new facilities. EBITDA grew 11.9% YoY to Rs 156 crore. Adjusted net profit (ex-exceptional insurance gain in Q2FY20) grew 2.6% YoY to Rs 84 crore. Delta vis-a-vis EBITDA was due to higher depreciation and lower other income partially offset by lower tax outgo.


Outlook


We remain positive on the company despite the recent run up in the stock and arrive at a target price of Rs 635 based on ~38x FY23 EPS of Rs 16.7.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Oct 25, 2020 12:03 pm

tags #Buy #ICICI Direct #Recommendations #Syngene International

