Buy Syngene International; target of Rs 360: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Syngene International

Revenues grew mere 3.7% YoY to Rs 420.9 crore (I-direct estimate: Rs 523.7 crore). Slow growth was mainly due to project phasing in development and manufacturing services segment that the company expects to pick up in the coming quarters. EBITDA margins improved 188 bps to 28.8% YoY (I-direct estimate: 29.7%) mainly due to higher gross margins (74.9% vs. 68.3% in Q1FY19), which was partly offset by higher employee cost. EBITDA grew 10.9% YoY to Rs 121.1 crore (I-direct estimate: Rs 155.8 crore). Net profit grew 9.1% YoY to Rs 72.0 crore (I-direct estimate of Rs 95.6 crore). Growth was primarily in sync with the operational performance.

Outlook

We believe this is attributable to increasing scalability and which is likely to persist. Overall, the company remains well poised to capture opportunities in the global CRO space on account of strategic outsourcing by global innovators. We arrive at a target price of Rs 360 based on ~35x FY21 EPS of Rs 10.3.

