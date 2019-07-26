App
Last Updated : Jul 26, 2019 03:57 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Syngene International; target of Rs 360: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Syngene International has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 360 in its research report dated July 26, 2019.

ICICI Direct's research report on Syngene International


Revenues grew mere 3.7% YoY to Rs 420.9 crore (I-direct estimate: Rs 523.7 crore). Slow growth was mainly due to project phasing in development and manufacturing services segment that the company expects to pick up in the coming quarters. EBITDA margins improved 188 bps to 28.8% YoY (I-direct estimate: 29.7%) mainly due to higher gross margins (74.9% vs. 68.3% in Q1FY19), which was partly offset by higher employee cost. EBITDA grew 10.9% YoY to Rs 121.1 crore (I-direct estimate: Rs 155.8 crore). Net profit grew 9.1% YoY to Rs 72.0 crore (I-direct estimate of Rs 95.6 crore). Growth was primarily in sync with the operational performance.


Outlook


We believe this is attributable to increasing scalability and which is likely to persist. Overall, the company remains well poised to capture opportunities in the global CRO space on account of strategic outsourcing by global innovators. We arrive at a target price of Rs 360 based on ~35x FY21 EPS of Rs 10.3.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jul 26, 2019 03:57 pm

tags #Buy #ICICI Direct #Recommendations #Syngene International

