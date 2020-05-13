Buy Swaraj Engines; target of Rs 1235: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Swaraj Engines has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1235 in its research report dated May 11, 2020.
ICICI Direct's research report on Swaraj Engines
Swaraj Engines reported a revenue decline of 8.5% YoY to Rs 175.1 crore due to pressure in both volumes and realisation. Volumes fell 4.3% YoY to 20827 engines while realisation was at Rs 84,088/engine (-2.4% YoY). On an annual basis, the company sold around 89,928 engines (-9.7% YoY) at an average realisation of Rs 85,991 (-1.7% YoY). Change in the product mix led to lower OPM YoY but curb in employee cost during the quarter improved OPM QoQ. EBITDA margins for the quarter were at 13.4% (-90 bps YoY, +180 bps YoY) resulting in absolute EBITDA of Rs 23.4 crore (-14.6% YoY, +18.8% QoQ). Lower taxes (26.1% vs. 35.4% in Q4FY19) negated poor operational impact on bottomline, which was at Rs 15.8 crore (-4.9% YoY, +22.5% QoQ).
Outlook
We introduce FY22E and value the company at 19x FY22E PER to arrive at a target price of Rs 1235. We have a BUY rating on the stock.
For all recommendations report, click here
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365