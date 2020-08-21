172@29@17@145!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|buy-suven-pharmaceuticals-target-of-rs-770-icici-direct-5735391.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
Last Updated : Aug 21, 2020 02:05 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Suven Pharmaceuticals target of Rs 770: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Suven Pharmaceuticals recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 770 in its research report dated August 19, 2020.

ICICI Direct's research report on Suven Pharmaceuticals


Q1FY21 revenues grew 20.7% YoY to Rs 238 crore driven by 39% YoY growth in the pharma segment to Rs 127.6 crore. Specialty chemical sales came in at Rs 97 crore vs. ~Rs 99 crore in Q1FY20. EBITDA for the quarter was at Rs 112 crore, up 9.4% YoY. EBITDA margins contracted 486 bps YoY to 47.0% due to lower gross margin performance, partially offset by lower personnel and other expenditure. PAT remained flat YoY at Rs 91.5 crore (vs. Rs 91.9 crore in Q1FY20). Delta vis-a-vis EBITDA was due to lower profit share from associates and a higher tax rate.



Outlook


We emphasise the strong execution capability and focused approach without the burden of success/failure of the innovative pipeline. We maintain BUY rating with a target price of Rs 770 based on 22x on FY22 EPS of Rs 35.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Aug 21, 2020 02:05 pm

tags #Buy #ICICI Direct #Recommendations #Suven Pharmaceuticals

