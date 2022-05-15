 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Buy Suven Pharmaceuticals; target of Rs 627: Anand Rathi

May 15, 2022 / 10:12 PM IST

Anand Rathi is bullish on Suven Pharmaceuticals has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 627 in its research report dated May 11, 2022.

Anand Rathi's research report on Suven Pharmaceuticals

Suven’s pharma CDMO sales (down 21% q/q to Rs2bn) were less than expected as the contribution from one Covid molecule wasn’t as huge as expected. Specialty CDMO clocked sales of a good Rs1.3bn (up 30% q/q); formulation sales were Rs184m (up 28% q/q). The gross margin was steady at 69-70%. Staff costs and other expenses were higher (more transportation and distribution costs) at respectively 8.6% (avg. 6-6.5%) and 17.4% of sales (vs. avg. 14-15%). This translated to a 43% EBITDA margin. The higher tax rate (43% vs avg. 25-33%) eroded profit, which was Rs917m (42% y/y, adj. for the share of profit from rising pharma).

Outlook

We slightly trim our earnings estimate, factoring in higher formulations sales (boosted from Casper’s site) which would drag on margins. We retain our Buy rating, with a lower TP of Rs.627 (earlier Rs.660).

first published: May 15, 2022 10:12 pm
