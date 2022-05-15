Buy Suven Pharmaceuticals; target of Rs 627: Anand Rathi

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Anand Rathi's research report on Suven Pharmaceuticals

Suven’s pharma CDMO sales (down 21% q/q to Rs2bn) were less than expected as the contribution from one Covid molecule wasn’t as huge as expected. Specialty CDMO clocked sales of a good Rs1.3bn (up 30% q/q); formulation sales were Rs184m (up 28% q/q). The gross margin was steady at 69-70%. Staff costs and other expenses were higher (more transportation and distribution costs) at respectively 8.6% (avg. 6-6.5%) and 17.4% of sales (vs. avg. 14-15%). This translated to a 43% EBITDA margin. The higher tax rate (43% vs avg. 25-33%) eroded profit, which was Rs917m (42% y/y, adj. for the share of profit from rising pharma).

Outlook

We slightly trim our earnings estimate, factoring in higher formulations sales (boosted from Casper’s site) which would drag on margins. We retain our Buy rating, with a lower TP of Rs.627 (earlier Rs.660).

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.





Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

Read More