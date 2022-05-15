English
    Buy Suven Pharmaceuticals; target of Rs 627: Anand Rathi

    Anand Rathi is bullish on Suven Pharmaceuticals has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 627 in its research report dated May 11, 2022.

    May 15, 2022 / 10:12 PM IST
     
     
    Anand Rathi's research report on Suven Pharmaceuticals


    Suven’s pharma CDMO sales (down 21% q/q to Rs2bn) were less than expected as the contribution from one Covid molecule wasn’t as huge as expected. Specialty CDMO clocked sales of a good Rs1.3bn (up 30% q/q); formulation sales were Rs184m (up 28% q/q). The gross margin was steady at 69-70%. Staff costs and other expenses were higher (more transportation and distribution costs) at respectively 8.6% (avg. 6-6.5%) and 17.4% of sales (vs. avg. 14-15%). This translated to a 43% EBITDA margin. The higher tax rate (43% vs avg. 25-33%) eroded profit, which was Rs917m (42% y/y, adj. for the share of profit from rising pharma).



    Outlook


    We slightly trim our earnings estimate, factoring in higher formulations sales (boosted from Casper’s site) which would drag on margins. We retain our Buy rating, with a lower TP of Rs.627 (earlier Rs.660).

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    Tags: #Anand Rathi #Buy #recommendation #Suven Pharmaceuticals
    first published: May 15, 2022 10:12 pm
