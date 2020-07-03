App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jul 03, 2020 02:24 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Suven Pharmaceuticals; target of Rs 587: Geojit

Geojit recommended is bullish on Suven Pharmaceuticals recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 587 in its research report dated July 02, 2020.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Geojit's research report on Suven Pharmaceuticals


Suven Pharmaceuticals Ltd (SPL) demerged away from Suven Life Sciences in 2018 and was listed on 9th March 2020. During the year total revenues grew by 27% to Rs.834crs driven by 18% growth in CRAMS, 41% growth in Speciality chemicals and 40% growth in Formulations. In the formulation segment, the company has files 11 ANDAs with the USFDA out of which 2 have already commercialised, while 3 are expected to be commercialised in the coming year. SPL's 25% stake in Rising Pharma yielded an unrealized profit of Rs.48crs during the year.



Outlook


We recommend a "Buy" with a target price of Rs.587 based on 18x FY22 EPS.





For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Jul 3, 2020 02:24 pm

tags #Buy #Geojit #Recommendations #Suven Pharmaceuticals

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.