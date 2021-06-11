MARKET NEWS

Buy Suven Pharmaceuticals; target of Rs 560: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Suven Pharmaceuticals recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 560 in its research report dated June 09, 2021.

June 11, 2021 / 02:17 PM IST
ICICI Direct's research report on Suven Pharmaceuticals


Q4FY21 revenue grew 40.3% YoY to Rs 259 crore amid 51.3% YoY growth in pharma CRAMS sales to Rs 137.7 crore. Specialty chemical CRAMS also posted robust growth of 35.1% YoY to Rs 109 crore. However, formulation sales fell 36% YoY to Rs 12.1 crore. EBITDA margins declined 566 bps YoY to 36.2% mainly due to lower gross margin performance (down 658 bps YoY at 64.7%). Subsequently, EBITDA grew 21.3% YoY to Rs 94 crore. PAT was up 12% YoY to Rs 83 crore. Delta vis-a-vis EBITDA was due to higher tax rate and lower profit share from associates.



Outlook


We maintain BUY with a TP of Rs 560 (earlier Rs 575) based on 28x FY23E EPS of Rs 20.0.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

TAGS: #Buy #ICICI Direct #Recommendations #Suven Pharmaceuticals
first published: Jun 11, 2021 02:17 pm

