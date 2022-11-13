English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : Watch ESPRESSO TRADERS CARNIVAL 18th Edition @1499 for Pro from 16th Nov’22
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Suven Pharmaceuticals; target of Rs 530: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct is bullish on Suven Pharmaceuticals recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 530 in its research report dated November 09, 2022.

    Broker Research
    November 13, 2022 / 08:17 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    ICICI Direct's research report on Suven Pharmaceuticals


    Dedicated CRAMs supports the global life sciences industry and fine chemical majors in their NCE development endeavours. Its services include custom synthesis, process R&D, scale up and contract manufacturing. In Q2FY23, CRAMs pharma vertical contributed 39% of sales. Besides pharma CRAMs, Suven has also developed and supplied intermediates/technical for specialty chemicals CRAMs, which accounted for 54% of sales. Generic formulations accounted for 7% of sales • Suven is currently on a three pronged investment plan, 1) relocating R&D centre, 2) replacement and upgradation of blocks at Suryapet facility and 3) additional new block in line with FDA regulations at Pashamylaram facility.


    Outlook


    We upgrade from HOLD to BUY as recent correction in the stock provides reasonable upside in the backdrop of a revival in pharma CRAMs inquiries and stable outlook for specialty chemicals CRAMs. Valued at Rs 530 i.e. 30x P/E on FY24E EPS of Rs 17.7.


    For all recommendations report, click here

    Close

    Related stories


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Suven Pharmaceuticals - 10 -11-2022 - icici

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #ICICI Direct #Recommendations #Suven Pharmaceuticals
    first published: Nov 13, 2022 08:17 pm