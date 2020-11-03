172@29@17@101!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|buy-suven-pharmaceuticals-target-of-rs-462-dolat-capital-market-6052671.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Nov 03, 2020 04:55 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Suven Pharmaceuticals; target of Rs 462: Dolat Capital Market

Dolat Capital Market is bullish on Suven Pharmaceuticals has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 462 in its research report dated October 31, 2020.

Dolat Capital Market's research report on Suven Pharmaceuticals


Suven Pharma reported soft 2Q. Revenues declined 13% YoY (flattish QoQ) with EBITDA margins at 41% (down 500bps YoY and 600bps QoQ). Lower revenues from specialty chemicals segment impacted margins. Further, lower profit share from Rising Pharma also impacted profits (down 20% YoY and QoQ). Nonetheless, management reiterated its guidance of 15% growth in top-line and 15-20% growth in bottom-line with EBITDA margins at 40%+ for FY21. This implies a robust 2H. Suven is on track in launching molecules (two in specialty chemicals over FY21-22 and one in pharma) in CDMO and 2 launches in formulations (six pending approval, another five being developed) towards end of FY21.


Outlook


Traction in its CDMO business and steady formulation launches would drive 17% CAGR in sales/earnings over FY21-23E. At the CMP, the stock trades at 17x and 14.6x of FY22/23E earnings respectively. We value the company on a DCF (11% WACC, 5% terminal growth) and arrive at target price of Rs462. Maintain Buy.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Nov 3, 2020 04:55 pm

tags #Buy #Dolat Capital Market #Recommendations #Suven Pharmaceuticals

