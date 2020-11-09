Buy Suven Pharmaceuticals; target of Rs 375: Anand Rathi

Anand Rathi is bullish on Suven Pharmaceuticals has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 375 in its research report dated October 31, 2020.
Anand Rathi 's research report on Suven Pharmaceuticals
Suven’s Q2 FY21 results belied expectations. The CDMO pharma division’s tepid performance pulled sales down 13% y/y (flat q/q) to Rs2.4bn. The gross margin, though, expanded 235bps to 69%. Higher overheads and employee costs compressed the EBITDA margin 450bps to 41%. Lower other income further triggered a 20.3% fall in PAT to Rs741m. The company has maintained its guidance of 15-20% FY21 PAT growth. It expects H2 FY21 growth to be driven by more order inflows, commercialisation of a new specialty chemicals product, the launch of two formulations products and a scale-up of one product in CDMO pharma.
Outlook
To factor in the lower profit share from its JV and the higher depreciation cost, we cut our FY21e/FY22e/FY23e PAT 3.8%/3.6%/3.6% and expect 17.9%/17.7% growth in sales/earnings over FY20-23. We retain our Buy recommendation with a lower target of Rs375 (earlier Rs380).
