Buy Suven LifeSciences with a target of Rs 225: Nandish Shah

HDFC Securities

Suven LifeSciences has given a breakout on the daily chart on Monday with the rise in volumes to close at a one-month high. The stock price also broke out from the downward sloping trendline, adjoining the highs of 18-June-2018 and 10-July-2018.

The stock price is trading above its 5, 20 and 200-DMA indicating a bullish trend for the short to medium-term.

The momentum indicators and Oscillators like RSI and MACD are showing strength in the stock. Therefore, we recommend buying Suven for the upside target of Rs 255, and a stop loss placed below Rs 218

: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.