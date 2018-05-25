Buy Suven Life Sciences; target of Rs 350: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital's research report on Suven Life Sciences

Suven reported excellent quarter well ahead of our estimates, revenue grew 19% YoY. CRAMS segment doubled its revenues over previous year. One molecule from phase three has moved to commercialization stage, which aided the growth during the quarter. CRAMS segment includes commercial supplies of ` 544mn, excluding this the Core CRAMS reported growth of 13% YoY. Specialty chemical supplies declined 29% YoY to ` 719mn during the quarter. This year commercial supplies stood at ` 1.2bn which is only next to the highest ever FY14 number of ` 1.75bn, (largely bolstered by addition to commercialized molecule). In FY18, specialty chemical segment was expected to report ` 1.65bn sales which came slightly lower at ` 1.54bn. EBITDA performance has been reflective of more contribution from higher margins business of CRAMS and lower contribution of Specialty chemical. EBITDA margins stood at 42.7% vs 26.7% last year, due to change in product mix. R&D spend stood at 8.1% of sales at ` 169mn, lowered by 12% YoY.

Outlook

However, FY19E consolidated number would see higher R&D spend as the SUVN 502 phase II trials are expected to conclude (remaining R&D spend of US$ 10mn would be spilled over FY19E and FY20E, which larger portion in FY19E. With one of the best management with a focus on NCE development, this investment adds a huge option value from its current NCE pipeline called SUVN 502 (in Phase II A, trials ongoing). We have a Buy rating with to 20xFY20E EPS, resulting in TP of ` 350. At CMP of ` 186, the stock is trading at 19x FY19E EPS of ` 10 and 15x FY20E EPS of ` 12.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.