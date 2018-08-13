Buy Suven Life Sciences, says Sumit Bilgaiyan

Equity99

Suven Life Sciences is a pharmaceutical research company that leverages its innovation capability to undertake NCE-based CRAMS projects involving discovery and development of molecules for innovator companies.

During Q4FY18, its net profit increased by 56 percent to Rs 62.51 crore from Rs 40.07 crore on YoY basis on 19 percent higher income of Rs 208.29 crore.

It is continuous dividend paying company. It has paid 100 percent dividend in FY17 & paid 150 percent dividend in FY18.

Suven Life Science is on a path to strengthen its core revenue from CRAMS business. The successful completion of trials for SUVN502 would lead to monetisation of this molecule and ultimately boosting its earnings.

SUVN502 which is a lead molecule for patients with moderate Alzheimer’s, SUVN-502, is in phase-2A. Management expects enrollment to be completed soon and results is expected to be out in Q2FY20. We are recommending a buy on Suven Life Sciences.

