you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Feb 08, 2019 03:28 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Suven Life Science; target of Rs 315: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital is bullish on Suven Life Science has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 315 in its research report dated February 07, 2019.

Dolat Capital's research report on Suven Life Science


The quarterly results were adversely affected by a lower commercial contribution (` 200mn in Q3 and ` 380mn in 9M). Both CRAMS and specialty chemicals declined 27% YoY each. The company, however, is confident of a better performance from Q4FY19 onwards. The management expects commercial revenue to be in the range of ` 1.2-1.5bn in FY20, including deferred income from the year.


Outlook


We rollover to the FY21E EPS of `13,leading to TP of `315(15x FY21E EPS and up front payments and NCE driven revenue).


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Feb 8, 2019 03:28 pm

tags #Buy #Dolat Capital #Recommendations #suven life science

