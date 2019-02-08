Buy Suven Life Science; target of Rs 315: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital's research report on Suven Life Science

The quarterly results were adversely affected by a lower commercial contribution (` 200mn in Q3 and ` 380mn in 9M). Both CRAMS and specialty chemicals declined 27% YoY each. The company, however, is confident of a better performance from Q4FY19 onwards. The management expects commercial revenue to be in the range of ` 1.2-1.5bn in FY20, including deferred income from the year.

Outlook

We rollover to the FY21E EPS of `13,leading to TP of `315(15x FY21E EPS and up front payments and NCE driven revenue).

