Buy Supreme Petrochemical; target of Rs 482: KR Choksey

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

KR Choksey's research report on Supreme Petrochemical

Supreme Petrochem Ltd. (SPL) has reported a revenue of INR 12,251 Mn in Q1FY24 against INR 14,854 Mn in Q1FY23, a de-growth of 17.5% on a YoY basis and INR 13,869 Mn in Q4FY23, a dip of approximately -11.7% on a QoQ basis. EBITDA in Q1FY24 stood at INR 905 Mn (-64.0% YoY / -56.7% QoQ), EBITDA Margin contracted by 956 bps YoY and 768 bps QoQ to 7.4% in Q1FY24 due to a correction in raw material prices resulting into a volume de-growth led by inventory destocking in the industry. Net Profit in Q1FY24 stood at INR 693 Mn (-63.4 YoY /-56.7% QoQ) , with NPM at 5.7% as compared to 11.5% in the quarter gone by. EPS during the quarter came at INR 3.68 against INR 10.06 in the same quarter last year and INR 8.50 in Q3FY23.

Outlook

SPL reported a weak operating performance during Q1FY24 on the back of correction in styrene monomer prices resulting into a weaker industry demand due to inventory destocking. At CMP of INR 443, the stock is currently trading at a P/E multiple of 16.7x/11.0x on its FY24E/25E revised EPS of INR 26.5/40.2 respectively. We value the stock at 12x on its FY25E EPS of INR 40.2, which yields a target price of INR 482/share, an upside of 8.9% over the CMP. Accordingly, we changed our rating from “BUY” to “ACCUMULATE” rating on the shares of Supreme Petrochem Ltd.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Supreme Petrochem - 01 -08 - 2023 - kr