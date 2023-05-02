English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Supreme Petrochem; target of Rs 467: KR Choksey

    KR Choksey is bullish on Supreme Petrochem has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 467 in its research report dated April 29, 2023.

    Broker Research
    May 02, 2023 / 12:59 PM IST
    Buy

    Buy

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    KR Choksey's research report on Supreme Petrochem

    Supreme Petrochem Ltd. has reported a revenue of INR 13,869 Mn in Q4FY23 against INR 11,804 Mn in Q3FY23, a growth of 17.5% on a QoQ basis and INR 14,977 Mn in Q4FY22, a dip of approximately 7.4% on a YoY basis. On operational front EBITDA in Q4FY23 stood at INR 2,089 Mn (-32.1% YoY / 75.7% QoQ), EBITDA Margin contracted by 549 bps YoY and 499 bps QoQ to 15.1% in Q4FY23 due to volume growth and better spread. Net Profit in Q4FY23 stood at INR 1,589 Mn (-30.1 YoY /78.4% QoQ) , with NPM at 11.5%. EPS during the quarter came at 17 against 24 in the same quarter last year and 9.5 in Q3FY23.

    Outlook

    At CMP of INR 383, the stock is currently trading at a P/E multiple of 11.8x/9.8x on its FY24E/25E revised EPS of INR 32.4/38.9 respectively. We value the stock at 12x on its FY25E EPS of INR 38.9, which yields a target price of INR 467/share, an upside of 21.9% over the CMP. Accordingly, we maintain our “BUY” rating on the shares of Supreme Petrochem Ltd.

    For all recommendations report, click here

    Related stories

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Supreme Petrochem - 01 -05 - 2023 - kr

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #KR Choksey #Recommendations #Supreme Petrochem
    first published: May 2, 2023 12:59 pm