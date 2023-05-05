Buy Supreme Industries; target of Rs 3223: Geojit

Geojit's research report on Supreme Industries
Supreme Industries Ltd. (SIL) is India’s leading player in plastic products; the company’s wide range of offerings include plastic piping systems, packaging, industrial and consumer products. EBITDA grew by 23% YoY, whereas EBITDA margins improved by 320bps YoY to 18.5%, aided by scale benefits & volume growth. Stable demand from the housing & agriculture sector will continue to drive volume & revenue going ahead. Softness in PVC prices is expected to support gradual improvement in margins.
Outlook
We assume EBITDA margins to remain stable at 15% over FY23-FY25E. Considering a strong earnings outlook of 21% CAGR, we value SIL at P/E of 32x (3-year avg.) on FY25E, with a target price of Rs.3,223 and upgrade to Buy.
For all recommendations report, click here
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.