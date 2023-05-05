Buy Supreme Industries; target of Rs 3223: Geojit

Buy

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Geojit's research report on Supreme Industries

Supreme Industries Ltd. (SIL) is India’s leading player in plastic products; the company’s wide range of offerings include plastic piping systems, packaging, industrial and consumer products. EBITDA grew by 23% YoY, whereas EBITDA margins improved by 320bps YoY to 18.5%, aided by scale benefits & volume growth. Stable demand from the housing & agriculture sector will continue to drive volume & revenue going ahead. Softness in PVC prices is expected to support gradual improvement in margins.



Outlook

We assume EBITDA margins to remain stable at 15% over FY23-FY25E. Considering a strong earnings outlook of 21% CAGR, we value SIL at P/E of 32x (3-year avg.) on FY25E, with a target price of Rs.3,223 and upgrade to Buy.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Supreme Industries - 04 -05 - 2023 - geo