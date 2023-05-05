English
    Buy Supreme Industries; target of Rs 3223: Geojit

    Geojit is bullish on Supreme Industries has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 3223 in its research report dated May 03, 2023.

    May 05, 2023 / 02:44 PM IST
    Geojit's research report on Supreme Industries

    Supreme Industries Ltd. (SIL) is India’s leading player in plastic products; the company’s wide range of offerings include plastic piping systems, packaging, industrial and consumer products. EBITDA grew by 23% YoY, whereas EBITDA margins improved by 320bps YoY to 18.5%, aided by scale benefits & volume growth. Stable demand from the housing & agriculture sector will continue to drive volume & revenue going ahead. Softness in PVC prices is expected to support gradual improvement in margins.


    Outlook

    We assume EBITDA margins to remain stable at 15% over FY23-FY25E. Considering a strong earnings outlook of 21% CAGR, we value SIL at P/E of 32x (3-year avg.) on FY25E, with a target price of Rs.3,223 and upgrade to Buy.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Supreme Industries - 04 -05 - 2023 - geo

    first published: May 5, 2023 02:44 pm