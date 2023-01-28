Buy Supreme Industries; target of Rs 2880: ICICI Direct

live bse live

ICICI Direct's research report on Supreme Industries

Supreme Industries (SIL) is India’s leading plastic processing company with a presence in four major segments including piping systems, packaging products, industrial products & consumer product category with revenue contribution of 63%,16%, 16% & 5%, respectively. Market leader in the PVC pipe industry with a value market share of 15% • Robust balance sheet with RoE & RoCE of 24% & 27% (five-year average), respectively, with stringent working capital policy.

Outlook

We maintain our BUY rating on the stock. We value the stock at 28x P/E FY25E EPS and revise our target price to Rs 2880.

