Buy Supreme Industries; target of Rs 2546: Anand Rathi

Anand Rathi's research report on Supreme Industries
Supreme Industries reported mixed Q4 FY22 results: strong revenue growth and weak margins. Revenue and earnings were respectively 17% and 13% ahead of our expectations. This was due to higher volume off-take despite margins being lower than anticipated. Revenue grew 23% y/y, owing to volume being 16% higher y/y to 128,607 tonnes, and blended realisations improved 6% y/y to Rs.207,412 a tonne.
Outlook
We maintain our Buy rating on the stock, with a lower price target of Rs2,546 based on 27.5x FY24e earnings.
