English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live Now |Super25 3.0- India’s Largest Online Stock Traders Conference brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Supreme Industries; target of Rs 2546: Anand Rathi

    Anand Rathi is bullish on Supreme Industries has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2546 in its research report dated May 04, 2022.

    Broker Research
    May 05, 2022 / 08:35 PM IST

    Anand Rathi's research report on Supreme Industries


    Supreme Industries reported mixed Q4 FY22 results: strong revenue growth and weak margins. Revenue and earnings were respectively 17% and 13% ahead of our expectations. This was due to higher volume off-take despite margins being lower than anticipated. Revenue grew 23% y/y, owing to volume being 16% higher y/y to 128,607 tonnes, and blended realisations improved 6% y/y to Rs.207,412 a tonne.


    Outlook


    We maintain our Buy rating on the stock, with a lower price target of Rs2,546 based on 27.5x FY24e earnings.


    For all recommendations report, click here

    Close

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Read More Read More

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Anand Rathi #Buy #Recommendations #Supreme Industries
    first published: May 5, 2022 08:33 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.