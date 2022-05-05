Buy Supreme Industries; target of Rs 2546: Anand Rathi

Anand Rathi's research report on Supreme Industries

Supreme Industries reported mixed Q4 FY22 results: strong revenue growth and weak margins. Revenue and earnings were respectively 17% and 13% ahead of our expectations. This was due to higher volume off-take despite margins being lower than anticipated. Revenue grew 23% y/y, owing to volume being 16% higher y/y to 128,607 tonnes, and blended realisations improved 6% y/y to Rs.207,412 a tonne.

Outlook

We maintain our Buy rating on the stock, with a lower price target of Rs2,546 based on 27.5x FY24e earnings.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.





Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

Read More