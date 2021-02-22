English
Buy Supreme Industries: target of Rs 2330: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Supreme Industries has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2330 in its research report dated February 19, 2021.

February 22, 2021 / 04:04 PM IST
 
 
Sharekhan's research report on Supreme Industries


PVC prices continued their upward trajectory for Q4FY2021 till date, which may lead to elevated OPM for Q4FY2021. The company’s long-term growth levers in terms of demand generation from rural, tier III, tier IV economies along with demand generation from the affordable housing segment remain intact. The company will focus on appointing distributors, addition of products, and deeper penetration. Capex of Rs. 400 crore has been earmarked for this year.


Outlook


We retain Buy on Supreme Industries Limited (SIL) with a revised PT of Rs. 2,330, led by positive medium-term outlook along with strong net earnings growth over FY2021E-FY2023E.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

TAGS: #Buy #Recommendations #Sharekhan #Supreme Industries
first published: Feb 22, 2021 04:04 pm

The Market Podcast | As we move from recession to recovery here are 3 reasons why bulls are here to stay: Trideep Bhattacharya

