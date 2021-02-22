Buy Supreme Industries: target of Rs 2330: Sharekhan

live bse live

Sharekhan's research report on Supreme Industries

PVC prices continued their upward trajectory for Q4FY2021 till date, which may lead to elevated OPM for Q4FY2021. The company’s long-term growth levers in terms of demand generation from rural, tier III, tier IV economies along with demand generation from the affordable housing segment remain intact. The company will focus on appointing distributors, addition of products, and deeper penetration. Capex of Rs. 400 crore has been earmarked for this year.

Outlook

We retain Buy on Supreme Industries Limited (SIL) with a revised PT of Rs. 2,330, led by positive medium-term outlook along with strong net earnings growth over FY2021E-FY2023E.

