172@29@17@140!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|buy-supreme-industries-target-of-rs-1725-sharekhan-6050891.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and get 365 bonus InterMiles! Use Code: INTERMILES
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Nov 02, 2020 03:07 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Supreme Industries; target of Rs 1725: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Supreme Industries has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1725 in its research report dated October 28, 2020.

Broker Research
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Sharekhan's research repor on Supreme Industries


The company reported strong outperformance in revenues, OPM and net profitability in Q2FY2021. Cash surplus further improves. October till date continued to see y-o-y growth across all business verticals. The company remains optimistic on rural, tier III, tier IV economies along with demand generation from the affordable housing segment. SIL is one of the fastest to recover in post lock-down era in the building material space. The company will focus on appointing distributors, addition of products and deeper penetration.



Outlook


We retain Buy on Supreme Industries with a revised PT of Rs. 1725, revising our FY2021E-FY2023E earnings estimates upwards and considering strong net earnings growth over FY2021E-FY2023E.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read MoreRead More
First Published on Nov 2, 2020 03:07 pm

tags #Buy #Recommendations #Sharekhan #Supreme Industries

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.