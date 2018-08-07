Buy Supreme Industries; target of Rs 1417: Cholamandalam Securities

Cholamandalam Securities' research report on Supreme Industries

Consolidated revenue stood at INR 13.46bn (+15.8% YoY & -8.5% QoQ) was lower than our estimate of INR 13.6bn in 1QFY19; During the quarter, plastic goods volume stood at 99,905 MT, up 8.4% YoY due to double digit volume growth across all segment (baring plastic piping), and realization grew by 7.3% YoY to INR 133,927/MT. In 1QFY19, Plastic piping segment volume grew modestly at 5.2% YoY to 69,619 MT, due to weakness in the agri-piping segment and revenue grew by 12.3% YoY to INR 7,470mn aided by mix change. Protective packaging segment volume grew 10.3% YoY to 12,647MT and revenue grew 8.8% YoY to INR 2,600mn. Industrial product segment volumes grew by 23% YoY to 12,278 MT and revenue grew by 37.3% YoY to INR 2,280mn. Consumer product segment volume grew 15.1% YoY to 5,275MT and revenue grew 23.5% YoY to INR 1,000mn.

Outlook

At CMP of INR 1,215, the stock is trading at 30.8XFY19E and 24.9XFY20E earnings. We are valuing the company on a SOTP basis (SI core business is valued at 28XFY20EPS and Supreme Petrochemicals stake at 20% discount to the market value) to arrive at a target price of INR 1,417 and upgrade the stock to BUY rating.



