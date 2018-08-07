App
Last Updated : Aug 07, 2018 04:44 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Supreme Industries; target of Rs 1417: Cholamandalam Securities

Cholamandalam Securities is bullish on Supreme Industries has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1417 in its research report dated August 01, 2018.

Cholamandalam Securities' research report on Supreme Industries


Consolidated revenue stood at INR 13.46bn (+15.8% YoY & -8.5% QoQ) was lower than our estimate of INR 13.6bn in 1QFY19; During the quarter, plastic goods volume stood at 99,905 MT, up 8.4% YoY due to double digit volume growth across all segment (baring plastic piping), and realization grew by 7.3% YoY to INR 133,927/MT. In 1QFY19, Plastic piping segment volume grew modestly at 5.2% YoY to 69,619 MT, due to weakness in the agri-piping segment and revenue grew by 12.3% YoY to INR 7,470mn aided by mix change. Protective packaging segment volume grew 10.3% YoY to 12,647MT and revenue grew 8.8% YoY to INR 2,600mn. Industrial product segment volumes grew by 23% YoY to 12,278 MT and revenue grew by 37.3% YoY to INR 2,280mn. Consumer product segment volume grew 15.1% YoY to 5,275MT and revenue grew 23.5% YoY to INR 1,000mn.


Outlook


At CMP of INR 1,215, the stock is trading at 30.8XFY19E and 24.9XFY20E earnings. We are valuing the company on a SOTP basis (SI core business is valued at 28XFY20EPS and Supreme Petrochemicals stake at 20% discount to the market value) to arrive at a target price of INR 1,417 and upgrade the stock to BUY rating.



For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Aug 7, 2018 04:44 pm

tags #Buy #Cholamandalam Securities #Recommendations #Supreme Industries

