you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jul 31, 2019 11:24 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Supreme Industries; target of Rs 1215: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Supreme Industries has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1215 in its research report dated July 30, 2019.

ICICI Direct's research report on Supreme Industries


Supreme Industries recorded strong volume growth of ~14% YoY in Q1FY20 while realisation de-growth is attributable to a change in product mix & high discounts in selected product categories. While the piping segment recorded a strong performance, the other three segments i.e. industrial, packaging and consumer furniture segment performance stayed muted owing to low volume growth. EBITDA margin fell ~215 bps YoY led by ~150 bps YoY decline in gross margin due to inventory losses and high contribution of low margin products (such as agri pipes in piping segment). According to the management, downside pricing pressure has bottomed out. Hence, the company is likely to maintain EBITDA margin in the range of ~13.5-14.5%, with volume growth of ~8-10%, going forward.


Outlook


Though we believe SIL is a strong play in the PVC industry, short-term headwinds such as high raw material prices and rising competition may restrict any sharp movement in EBITDA margin. However, strong balance sheet with debt/equity 0.08x and higher return ratios RoE, RoCE at 22%, 29% reduce short-term concerns in the industrial segment. We maintain our BUY recommendation on the stock with a revised target price of Rs 1215/share.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



First Published on Jul 31, 2019 11:24 am

tags #Buy #ICICI Direct #Recommendations #Supreme Industries

