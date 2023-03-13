 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Buy Suprajit Engineering; target of Rs 403: Sharekhan

Mar 13, 2023 / 06:44 PM IST

Sharekhan is bullish on Suprajit Engineering has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 403 in its research report dated February 15, 2023.

Sharekhan's research report on Suprajit Engineering

Except for non-auto business (SENA) all other divisions are expected to perform well in Q4FY23. Consolidating European business to eliminate margin volatility. LDC business has turned around – inline with management’s earlier guidance. Stock trades at P/E multiple of 17.1x and EV/EBITDA multiple of 9.8x its FY25E estimates.

Outlook

We reiterate a Buy on Suprajit Engineering Ltd with an unchanged PT of Rs. 403, on the back of its diversified, de-risked and innovation-driven business model.

