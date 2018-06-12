Buy Suprajit Engineering; target of Rs 340: Edelweiss

Edelweiss' research report on Suprajit Engineering

Our recent interaction with Mr. Ajith Rai, Chairman & Managing Director, Suprajit Engineering (SEL), reinforces our conviction on its long-term prospects. Our optimism is anchored by: (1) SEL’s inorganic growth strategy to take advantage of the consolidation in the global ancillary space; (2) sustained momentum in automotive cables exports—management estimates revenue to jump 2x over FY18-21E; (3) Wescon’s expanding product basket & geographical footprint beyond US; and (4) resolution of Phoenix Lamps’ issues.

Outlook

We believe, inorganic initiatives will continue to add value (five successful acquisitions ample testimony) as SEL further diversifies its customer and regional mix. Maintain ‘BUY’ with TP of INR340 (21x FY20E PER).

