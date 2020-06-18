App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 18, 2020 11:26 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Suprajit Engineering; target of Rs 156: East India Securities

East India Securities is bullish on Suprajit Engineering has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 156 in its research report dated June 15, 2020.

East India Securities' research report on Suprajit Engineering


An exceptional operational beat, while PAT impacted due to impairment provision for Wescon of Rs ~166mn. Also, provision of Rs ~109mn (~10% of invested amount) was created on its investments. Yearly performance was commendable looking at subdued auto industry performance. For FY21, we expect a poor demand from Indian OEMs, while incremental growth to come from the combination of aftermarket, exports and an increase in the content per vehicle. Major Global OEMs plans to de-risk from China & results are already visible in the strong export pipeline of Suprajit Engineering (SEL). The management is fully geared up to provide the required focus for its strategically important SENA strategy, while Phoenix Lamps incremental growth will majorly come from Osram’s orders and aftermarket. Stringent cost rationalisation measures, softness in commodity prices, better product mix and strong aftermarket to provide required support to the margins. We believe SEL would maintain its dominant leadership and has enormous growth potential in all of its three segments in the domestic as well as exports. Maintain Buy.



Outlook


We have assigned 16x (~30% discount to its 1-year forward PE due to near term uncertainty) to its FY22e EPS of Rs 9.7 to arrive at a target price of Rs 156. Hence, we maintain ‘Buy’.





Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



First Published on Jun 18, 2020 11:26 am

tags #Buy #East India Securities #Recommendations #Suprajit Engineering

