Buy Suprajit Engineering; target of Rs 155: East India Securities

East India Securities' research report on Suprajit Engineering

The company has restarted its operations across all the plants in India after receiving permission from the Government. The plants are operating at a very low level of production and with limited personnel. One by one all the plants have received permissions this week for restart. We have spoken with the CFO and understand that Suprajit is gradually getting orders from the OEMs and that is sole reason of restarting plants now. In the US and Mexico, the plants have been operating at 50% utilisation since virus outbreak. In addition, a plant in UK and Suprajit’s subsidiaries in Europe (Luxlite and Trifa) has restarted below normal operations. Overseas subsidiaries in the US, Mexico and the EU have applied for eligible Government incentives and support relating to Covid-19 pandemic. Wescon in the US already received an amount of USD 2.16mn under Federal Government’s pay check protection program.

Outlook

We maintain our ‘BUY’ rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 155/share, valuing the company at 16x of FY22e EPS of 9.7. We have factored in some of the known uncertainty in the financials and believe it’s a cherry pick in this tough time.

