Buy Suprajit Engineering of Rs 460: Emkay Global Financial

Emkay Global Financial's research report on Suprajit Engineering

Suprajit Engineering’s Q3FY23 revenue surged by 44% YoY to Rs6.92bn (est.: Rs7.18bn), below our estimates, mainly due to lower-than-expected revenue in the non-auto cables division. EBITDA also grew strongly by 50% to Rs809mn, slightly below our estimates. The positive highlights of the result were a turnaround in the LDC division and double-digit margin in the lamps division. Management expects further margin expansion on cost savings and improvement of LDC. Going forward, we expect the uptrend to endure with FY23-25E revenue CAGR at 13%, led by healthy growth in underlying segments and better wallet share. EBITDA margin is likely to expand from 11.2% in FY23E to 14.5% in FY25E, owing to better scale, cost savings, and expansion of LDC’s margins. Suprajit remains one of our top sector picks, driven by: 1) cyclical recovery in the underlying industry; 2) market-share gains vs. the industry, owing to decentralized plant locations and competitive pricing due to scale advantages; and 3) growth in content per vehicle, led by new products. We have marginally reduced our FY23-25E EPS by 3% mainly due to lower growth assumptions in the non-auto cable division.

Outlook

We reaffirm our BUY rating on the stock with a TP of Rs460 (Rs450 earlier), based on 20x its FY25E EPS (Dec-24E earlier). Key risks: Lower growth in underlying auto segments, slower acceptance of new products, and adverse movement in currency/commodity prices.

