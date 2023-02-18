English
    Buy Suprajit Engineering of Rs 460: Emkay Global Financial

    Emkay Global Financial is bullish on Suprajit Engineering has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 460 in its research report dated February 14, 2023.

    February 18, 2023 / 10:55 AM IST
     
     
    Emkay Global Financial's research report on Suprajit Engineering

    Suprajit Engineering’s Q3FY23 revenue surged by 44% YoY to Rs6.92bn (est.: Rs7.18bn), below our estimates, mainly due to lower-than-expected revenue in the non-auto cables division. EBITDA also grew strongly by 50% to Rs809mn, slightly below our estimates. The positive highlights of the result were a turnaround in the LDC division and double-digit margin in the lamps division. Management expects further margin expansion on cost savings and improvement of LDC. Going forward, we expect the uptrend to endure with FY23-25E revenue CAGR at 13%, led by healthy growth in underlying segments and better wallet share. EBITDA margin is likely to expand from 11.2% in FY23E to 14.5% in FY25E, owing to better scale, cost savings, and expansion of LDC’s margins. Suprajit remains one of our top sector picks, driven by: 1) cyclical recovery in the underlying industry; 2) market-share gains vs. the industry, owing to decentralized plant locations and competitive pricing due to scale advantages; and 3) growth in content per vehicle, led by new products. We have marginally reduced our FY23-25E EPS by 3% mainly due to lower growth assumptions in the non-auto cable division.

    Outlook

    We reaffirm our BUY rating on the stock with a TP of Rs460 (Rs450 earlier), based on 20x its FY25E EPS (Dec-24E earlier). Key risks: Lower growth in underlying auto segments, slower acceptance of new products, and adverse movement in currency/commodity prices.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Feb 18, 2023 10:55 am