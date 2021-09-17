MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • India Best Managed Companies
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • In Conversation With
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Watch Kushal Bhagi of Tortuga Wealth Managers decode how you can maximise your MF investments on Sept 21 @11am. Register Now
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Buy Sunteck Realty: target of Rs 580: ICICI Securities

ICICI Securities is bullish on Sunteck Realty recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 580 in its research report dated September 16, 2021.

Broker Research
September 17, 2021 / 04:37 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

ICICI Securities research report on Sunteck Realty


Sunteck Realty (SRIN) has announced a new residential project acquisition of 10msf in Shahad, located in Mumbai Metropolitan Region’s (MMR) extended Eastern suburbs. The project has been acquired under the asset light JDA model in which SRIN may have 75-80% revenue share. Assuming development over FY24-35E, we estimate gross revenue of Rs91.2bn (SRIN share at Rs72.6bn) with pre-tax operating surplus of Rs26.6bn and NAV accretion of Rs14.4bn (Rs103/share).



Outlook


We maintain our BUY rating on SRIN with a revised target price of Rs580/share (earlier Rs475) based on 1x NAV incorporating the new Shahad acquisition. SRIN has now added four new projects since Mar’20 with the three earlier projects in Vasai/Vasind/Borivali adding 8msf of saleable area. Key risks to our call are slowdown in the Mumbai property market volumes and fall in residential/commercial prices.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More Read More

Broker Research
Tags: #Buy #ICICI Securities #Recommendations #Sunteck Realty
first published: Sep 17, 2021 04:37 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | What could India’s inclusion in global bond index mean for debt investors?

Simply Save | What could India’s inclusion in global bond index mean for debt investors?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.