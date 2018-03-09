Buy Sunteck Realty; target of Rs 550: Joindre Capital

Joindre Capital's research report on Sunteck Realty

Sunteck Realty Limited (SRL) is a Mumbai-based real estate development company, catering to the ultra-luxury and luxury residential segment. SRL boasts of a city centric development portfolio of about 23 million square feet spread across 25 projects at various stages of development. SRL is renowned for its strong project execution skills through an in-house project management team and strategic tie-ups / associations with domestic / International contractors, architects, engineers and brand partners. Flagship project includes 1.5 million sq ft. at CBD of Mumbai, Bandra Kurla Complex comprises of three residential projects: Signature Island, Signia Isles and Signia Pearl which are home to some of the head honchos of top global conglomerates.

Outlook

Also valuations on a Price to Book basis at 1.70x FY20 don‟t look very expensive and we believe that a quality player like SRL can enjoy a 15-20% premium and a P/BV of around 2x to 2.25x considering its strong execution ability, attractive locational project advantages and low gearing, hence we believe that the SRL stock should be purchased at the current price for a price target of around Rs 550 over the next 12 to 18 months.

