you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Oct 23, 2018 03:56 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Sunteck Realty; target of Rs 545: Anand Rathi

Anand Rathi is bullish on Sunteck Realty has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 545 in its research report dated October 22, 2018.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Anand Rathi's research report on Sunteck Realty


Within a little more than a decade, Sunteck has transformed itself to one of Mumbai?s leading developers of luxury and ultra-luxury residential and commercial properties and, now, affordable, though aspirational, homes. In interaction with the management over time and having freshly returned from its Naigaon project site (Sunteck West World), we are upbeat about Sunteck?s entry into developing aspirational luxury residences in select suburbia under its new brand ?Sunteck World?. We believe its strong balance sheet, quality land bank, visible launch pipeline, expanding margins (delivering value and volumes now) and high-value ready-inventory provide revenue assurance for the next 4-5 years.


Outlook


The stock trades at 1.5x FY20e P/BV. We upgrade our rating from a Hold to a Buy, with a TP of `545.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Oct 23, 2018 03:56 pm

tags #Anand Rathi #Buy #Recommendations #Sunteck Realty

