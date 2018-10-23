Buy Sunteck Realty; target of Rs 545: Anand Rathi

Anand Rathi's research report on Sunteck Realty

Within a little more than a decade, Sunteck has transformed itself to one of Mumbai?s leading developers of luxury and ultra-luxury residential and commercial properties and, now, affordable, though aspirational, homes. In interaction with the management over time and having freshly returned from its Naigaon project site (Sunteck West World), we are upbeat about Sunteck?s entry into developing aspirational luxury residences in select suburbia under its new brand ?Sunteck World?. We believe its strong balance sheet, quality land bank, visible launch pipeline, expanding margins (delivering value and volumes now) and high-value ready-inventory provide revenue assurance for the next 4-5 years.

Outlook

The stock trades at 1.5x FY20e P/BV. We upgrade our rating from a Hold to a Buy, with a TP of `545.

