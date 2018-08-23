App
Last Updated : Aug 23, 2018 05:24 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Sunteck Realty; target of Rs 525: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Sunteck Realty has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 525 in its research report dated August 20, 2018.

ICICI Direct's research report on Sunteck Realty


Sunteck Realty's (SRL) revenues recognised grew 58.3% YoY to Rs 211.1 crore (our estimate: Rs 160.6 crore) EBITDA margins remained flat YoY at 52.9%. However, it was above our expectation of 47.6% due to lower-than-expected operating costs (39.5% as percentage of revenues in Q1FY19 vs. our expectation of 45.0%) PAT grew robustly by 86.7% YoY to Rs 74 crore (our expectation: Rs 47.7 crore) mainly on account of robust topline growth and higher other income (Rs 13.9 crore in Q1FY19 vs. Rs 2.1 crore in Q1FY18).


Outlook


At the CMP, SRL is trading at valuation of 2.1x FY20E P/BV multiple. Considering the strong cash flow visibility from its completed projects, better leverage position (net D/E: 0.17x), its affordable housing foray and quality of the land bank, SRL is currently trading at attractive valuations. Furthermore, the growth capital raised through QIP would be used for generating stable rental portfolio and affordable housing segment. We maintain our BUY rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 525/share (1x FY20E NAV).


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Aug 23, 2018 05:24 pm

tags #Buy #ICICI Direct #Recommendations #Sunteck Realty

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

