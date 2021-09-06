Buy Sunteck Realty: target of Rs 475: ICICI Securities

live bse live

ICICI Securities research report on Sunteck Realty

Sunteck Realty’s (SRIN) has launched Phase 1 of its affordable housing project in Vasind, located in Mumbai Metropolitan Region’s (MMR) extended eastern suburbs. The project which was acquired under the asset light JDA model in FY21 has a total saleable area of 2.6msf in which SRIN has 80% revenue share. We estimate revenue of Rs2.7bn for Phase 1 of the project (1,000 units launched) and the overall project to have revenue potential of Rs12-13bn with pre-tax operating surplus of over Rs5.0bn and NAV accretion of Rs2.8bn (Rs20/share).

Outlook

We maintain our BUY rating on SRIN with a revised target price of Rs475/share (earlier Rs457) based on 1x NAV adjusting for project level adjustments. Key risks to our call are slowdown in the Mumbai property market volumes and fall in residential / commercial prices.

