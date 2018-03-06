App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Mar 06, 2018 03:53 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Sunteck Realty; target of Rs 440: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Sunteck Realty has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 440 in its research report dated February 20, 2018.

ICICI Direct's research report on Sunteck Realty


Sunteck Realty's (SRL) revenues recognised grew 140.8% YoY to | 201.5 crore and was above our estimate of | 159.2 crore EBITDA margins expanded robustly by 330 bps YoY to 44.2% (our expectation: 39.7%) mainly on account of a change in project mix Net income grew robustly by 163% YoY to | 58.5 crore (our estimate: | 37.1 crore) mainly on account of robust topline growth and EBITDA margin expansion New sales bookings declined 18% YoY to | 104.0 crore while collections de-grew 30% YoY to | 100.6 crore

Outlook

Furthermore, the growth capital raised through QIP would be used for generating stable rental portfolio and affordable housing segment. Consequently, we remain positive on SRL’s future growth prospects. We continue to maintain our BUY recommendation on the stock with a target price of | 440/share (1x FY19E NAV).

For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Buy #ICICI Direct #Recommendations #Sunteck Realty

2018 is 5th year of Bull market! If you have Rs10 lakh to invest go for direct equities

Top 10 money making ideas by experts in a falling market which could give up to 14% return

Nifty likely to face resistance around 10,630; 3 stocks which can return up to 17%

