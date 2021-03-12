English
Buy Sundram Fasteners: target of Rs 850: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Sundram Fasteners has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 850 in its research report dated March 10, 2021.

March 12, 2021 / 09:12 AM IST
 
 
Sharekhan's research report on Sundram Fasteners


Interaction with the management indicates that strong growth traction in automotive industry led by growth in sales of commercial vehicles, tractors, passenger cars and two wheelers. Export and non-automotive segments continue to be the focus area with a strategy to de-risk business from cyclicality. We expect SFL’s earnings to improve by 60.1% during FY21E-23E, driven by a 25% CAGR during FY2021E-23E and a 360-bps improvement in EBITDA margin. Stock trades at P/E multiple of 25.2x and EV/EBITDA multiple of 15.1x its FY2023E estimates.



Outlook


We maintain our Buy rating on Sundram Fasteners Limited (SFL) with a revised PT of Rs. 850, factoring in better multiples on a strong traction in business outlook and an upgrade in earnings estimates.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

TAGS: #Buy #Recommendations #Sharekhan #Sundram Fasteners
first published: Mar 12, 2021 09:12 am

Coronavirus Essential | CM Uddhav Thackeray to announce Maharashtra lockdown decision in a few days; one year since WHO declared the pandemic

