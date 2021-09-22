MARKET NEWS

English
Buy Sundram Fasteners: target of Rs 1100: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Sundram Fasteners has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1100 in its research report dated September 21, 2021.

Broker Research
September 22, 2021 / 01:29 PM IST
 
 
Sharekhan's research report on Sundram Fasteners


SFL is well positioned to benefit from technology shift from BS-VI to electric vehicles, especially in emission-control products. Moreover, the company has capabilities to benefit from technological trends shifting towards lightweight and high strength products. We expect SFL’s earnings CAGR to improve by 39.2% during FY2021E-FY2023E, driven by a 30.5% revenue CAGR and a 40 bps improvement in EBITDA margin to 18.6% in FY2023E from 18.2% in FY2021, with ROCE progressing to 24.5% in FY2023E. The stock trades at P/E multiple of 28x and EV/EBITDA multiple of 17.2x its FY2023E estimates.


Outlook


We retain our Buy rating on Sundram Fasteners Limited (SFL) with a revised PT of Rs. 1,100, led by the company’s strong performance outpacing the automobile industry’s growth through diversifying client and product portfolios, benefitting from its established client relationships, and prudent capital allocation.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Tags: #Buy #Recommendations #Sharekhan #Sundram Fasteners
first published: Sep 22, 2021 01:29 pm

