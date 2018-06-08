App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 08, 2018 03:50 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Sundaram Finance; target of Rs 2240: Centrum

Centrum is bullish on Sundaram Finance has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2240 in its research report dated June 05,2018.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Centrum's research report on Sundaram Finance

We retain Buy on Sundaram Finance (SUF) and revise our SOTP based TP upwards to Rs2,240. The upward revision to TP follows a) second successive year of 15%+ YoY growth in AuM b) improved profitability (adjusted PAT grew 16% YoY) and c) superior asset quality (GNPA at 1.29%, industry best). Subsidiaries - housing finance, AMC and general insurance remain profitable and contribute meaningful to overall earnings.

Outlook

We continue to like SUF for its business model, asset quality and risk-adjusted RoE’s. Valuations at 2.7x FY20E core ABV remain attractive. Retain Buy with SOTP based TP at Rs2,240 (vs. earlier Rs2,030). Key risks: Lower than expected growth, margin pressures or NPA’s risk.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jun 8, 2018 03:50 pm

tags #Buy #Centrum #Recommendations #Sundaram Finance

