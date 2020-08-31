172@29@17@107!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|buy-sun-tv-target-of-rs-575-dolat-capital-2-5777501.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Launch your ETF investment journey at "Making ETFs More Mutual" webinar on September 4. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Aug 31, 2020 12:46 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Sun TV; target of Rs 575: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital is bullish on Sun TV has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 575 in its research report dated August 18, 2020.

Broker Research
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Dolat Capital's research report on Sun TV


Sun TV maintains a dominant position in the southern states as one of the largest television and radio entertainment company with a portfolio of TV channels spread across four languages and in genres of GEC, news, music, action, life, movies, kids and comedy. It also has a large pan India network in the FM Radio broadcasting segment along with its subsidiaries. It continues to consolidate its leadership position by fortifying its hold over key aspects of pricing and content.


Outlook


SUTV is currently trading at an attractive 14.7/12/11x FY21/22/23E EPS with attractive dividend yield of ~4% with strong BS (C&CE at ~16% of Mcap) and leadership position in Southern markets. We have a BUY with TP of Rs 575 @ 14x Jun-22E EPS.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read MoreRead More
First Published on Aug 31, 2020 12:46 pm

tags #Buy #Dolat Capital #Recommendations #Sun TV

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.