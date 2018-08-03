Buy SUN TV Networks; target of Rs 1080: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal 's research report on SUN TV Networks

After being hurt by IPL in May 2018, and then by ARASU withdrawing feeds in June 2018, the viewership share for Sun TV channel has increased by 280bp in the last six weeks. Uptick in viewership share on resumption of ARASU feeds, new launches, and increasing share of commission-model-based shows should drive 13% CAGR in ad revenue over FY18-20.

Outlook

We value SUNTV at 27x (~25% discount to ZEE) FY20E EPS, arriving at a TP of INR1,080 (INR1,100 earlier). With PAT CAGR of 20% over FY18-20 and a steady increase in RoCE to 30%, the valuation gap (currently ~30%) with ZEE should reduce. Maintain Buy.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.