you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Aug 03, 2018 03:45 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy SUN TV Networks; target of Rs 1080: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on SUN TV Networks has recommended Buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1080 in its research report dated July 30, 2018.

Motilal Oswal 's research report on SUN TV Networks


After being hurt by IPL in May 2018, and then by ARASU withdrawing feeds in June 2018, the viewership share for Sun TV channel has increased by 280bp in the last six weeks. Uptick in viewership share on resumption of ARASU feeds, new launches, and increasing share of commission-model-based shows should drive 13% CAGR in ad revenue over FY18-20.


Outlook


We value SUNTV at 27x (~25% discount to ZEE) FY20E EPS, arriving at a TP of INR1,080 (INR1,100 earlier). With PAT CAGR of 20% over FY18-20 and a steady increase in RoCE to 30%, the valuation gap (currently ~30%) with ZEE should reduce. Maintain Buy.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Aug 3, 2018 03:45 pm

tags #Buy #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations #Sun TV Networks

August scare: Sensex fell 7 times in past 10 years, will this be the 8th?

HDFC AMC to debut on bourses on August 6: Will it be a bumper listing after strong response to IPO?

Avenue Supermarts review: D-Mart's consistent show makes it good long-term bet

