App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Oct 23, 2018 04:39 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Sun TV Network; target of Rs 780: JM Financial

JM Financial is bullish on Sun TV Network has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 780 in its research report dated October 22, 2018.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

JM Financial's research report on Sun TV Network


Incorporating our revised outlook on TV ad spend growth, based on rapidly rising OTT video consumption, we cut our target price for Sun to INR 780 (Dec-19) from 975 (Sep-19) previously. We maintain 11-12% annual ad revenue growth forecast for FY19 and FY20, but bring down YoY ad growth rate by 100bps each year beyond FY20.


Outlook


This results in a lower terminal FCF growth (5.0-5.5%), driving a 29% cut in implied exit EV/EBITDA multiple in our DCF valuation, to 8.5x from 12.0x previously; lower exit multiple alone accounts for 90% of the reduction in target price.We have also reduced our target price of ZEEL stock today by 13% to INR 530 from INR 610, primarily on the back of a 22% cut in the exit multiple—10.5x from 13.5x previously.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Oct 23, 2018 04:39 pm

tags #Buy #JM Financial #Recommendations #Sun TV Network

most popular

Hyundai launches all new Santro: Check out prices, features and specifications

Hyundai launches all new Santro: Check out prices, features and specifications

Billionaires who own sports teams: You won't believe who takes top spot

Billionaires who own sports teams: You won't believe who takes top spot

World’s longest bridge connecting Hong Kong-Macau-Zhuhai to open on October 24

World’s longest bridge connecting Hong Kong-Macau-Zhuhai to open on October 24

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.