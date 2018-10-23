Buy Sun TV Network; target of Rs 780: JM Financial

JM Financial's research report on Sun TV Network

Incorporating our revised outlook on TV ad spend growth, based on rapidly rising OTT video consumption, we cut our target price for Sun to INR 780 (Dec-19) from 975 (Sep-19) previously. We maintain 11-12% annual ad revenue growth forecast for FY19 and FY20, but bring down YoY ad growth rate by 100bps each year beyond FY20.

Outlook

This results in a lower terminal FCF growth (5.0-5.5%), driving a 29% cut in implied exit EV/EBITDA multiple in our DCF valuation, to 8.5x from 12.0x previously; lower exit multiple alone accounts for 90% of the reduction in target price.We have also reduced our target price of ZEEL stock today by 13% to INR 530 from INR 610, primarily on the back of a 22% cut in the exit multiple—10.5x from 13.5x previously.

