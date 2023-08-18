Buy Sun TV Network; target of Rs 650: ICICI Securities

Buy

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

ICICI Securities research report on Sun TV Network

Q1FY24 ad-revenue growth for Sun TV continued to be muted (+0.2% QoQ/-1.2% YoY) due to media spends diversion to sporting events like IPL. We believe management sounded more confident about the revival in ad spends from Q2FY24. Subscription revenue grew higher than expected at 7% QoQ/ 6% YoY led by 5-6% price hikes as implementation of NTO 3.0 was smoother than envisaged earlier. This momentum is likely to continue. The success of Rajnikanth starrer, ‘Jailer’, produced by Sun Pictures (link), may lead to higher than-expected income from movie distribution.

Outlook

We have, therefore, upgraded our revenue, EBITDA and EPS estimates for FY24E/25E and increased our target price to INR 650 (from INR 551). Re-iterate BUY.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Sun TV Network - 17 -08 - 2023 - isc