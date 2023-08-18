English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING EVENT : Watch the Indian Family Business Awards 2022 ceremony live on 19th August | 6:00pm onwards.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Sun TV Network; target of Rs 650: ICICI Securities

    ICICI Securities is bullish on Sun TV Network recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 650 in its research report dated August 13, 2023.

    Broker Research
    August 18, 2023 / 11:34 AM IST
    Buy

    Buy

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    ICICI Securities research report on Sun TV Network

    Q1FY24 ad-revenue growth for Sun TV continued to be muted (+0.2% QoQ/-1.2% YoY) due to media spends diversion to sporting events like IPL. We believe management sounded more confident about the revival in ad spends from Q2FY24. Subscription revenue grew higher than expected at 7% QoQ/ 6% YoY led by 5-6% price hikes as implementation of NTO 3.0 was smoother than envisaged earlier. This momentum is likely to continue. The success of Rajnikanth starrer, ‘Jailer’, produced by Sun Pictures (link), may lead to higher than-expected income from movie distribution.

    Outlook

    We have, therefore, upgraded our revenue, EBITDA and EPS estimates for FY24E/25E and increased our target price to INR 650 (from INR 551). Re-iterate BUY.

    For all recommendations report, click here

    Related stories

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Sun TV Network - 17 -08 - 2023 - isc

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #ICICI Securities #Recommendations #Sun TV Network
    first published: Aug 18, 2023 11:34 am

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!